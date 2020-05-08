Pamela Anderson Flaunts Cleavage In Sultry Instagram Photo

Pamela Anderson stunned her 1 million followers with one of her most recent Instagram uploads. The former Playboy model shared a seductive picture of herself flaunting her ample assets in a white button-down shirt.

Pamela laid down on what appeared to be a couch or a chair. She bent both of her elbows outwards, placing one hand behind her head. She spread the fingers of her other hand across her temple, her thumb brushing her cheek.

She looked downwards, wearing what seemed to be a serious expression on her face. The corners of her mouth were slightly turned down.

The blond bombshell wore a tight, white button-down shirt with only the middle button done. This showed off her buxom bust and ample cleavage, as well as a glimpse at what appeared to be a black bra under the blouse. Her tanned and taut midriff was also on full display. The sleeves of the shirt were unbuttoned as well, exposing Pamela’s forearms.

Pamela’s iconic platinum hair was styled into an updo. Her hair was deeply parted and curls tumbled out on top. Her long bangs swept over her forehead.

In keeping with her Instagram aesthetic, this latest snap was a black-and-white photo. The picture was undated, but she captioned the image with a hint that something involving this shot might be “#comingsoon.”

Pamela appeared to wear a full face of makeup in the image. She wore heavy, dark eye makeup that made her light eyes stand out. Her lashes curled upwards and fanned out dramatically. Her eyes appeared to be rimmed with kohl liner. Her plump pout seemed it was lined with lipliner and filled in with a frosty lipstick.

Her followers flocked to the comments section of the photo in droves, eager to shower the actress with compliments and praise.

“Goddess,” gushed one social media user.

“Absolutely gorgeous most beautiful [woman] in the world,” declared another.

“So so cute,” wrote a third fan, adding two rose emoji.

“Great hair,” complimented a fourth follower.

Others simply commented with rows of heart, heart-eye, and flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up more than 24,200 likes and over 280 comments.

Pamela frequently shares snapshots from photo shoots on her Instagram account, posting pictures of herself that often tease her followers. One of her most recent images featured the model walking on the beach in a little black dress. The tiny frock boasted a plunging neckline, which showcased Pamela’s cleavage.