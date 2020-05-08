Khloe Kardashian Shows Killer Curves And Tight Body In New Gym Pic

Without question, media personality, socialite and Instagram star Khloe Kardshian is looking better than ever these days. She has become something of a fitness and fashion icon in recent years after losing 40 pounds and founding the Good American clothing brand with Emma Grede in 2016.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star brought her flair for style and reputation for rocking it in the gym together for an Instagram post featuring her killer curves and tight body in Good American workout gear.

In the old-school mirror selfie, Kardashian is flashing a peace sign with her free hand as she peers down at her phone screen with her lips pursed in “kissy face” fashion. Her skin-tight workout pants and matching top bear a print inspired by the constellations, as various star charts dot the breadth of their dark, blue fabric. Her midriff is exposed above the belly button, displaying the rock-hard abs she’s carefully crafted through hours of work in the gym.

Although the 35-year-old is careful not to reveal too much in the photo, the sharp curves of her sinuous shape stand in stark contrast to the relatively mundane exercise machines and weights that populate the room behind her. Meanwhile, Kardashian’s blonde hair with naturally dark roots is parted down the middle with each section pulled to the side and back around her ears.

Kardashian’s latest offering to her more than 110 followers on Instagram has blown up at a breakneck pace. Within an 45 minutes of posting the gym pic, fans rang her notification bell to the tune of more than 300,000 likes and several hundred comments.

“Divina esa Muñeca.. súper bella Kloe [sic],” wrote one commenter, which roughly translates to calling Kardashian, a doll, divine and super beautiful.

As always, the Kardashian sisters have been a big-time presence in the news lately. For her part, Khloe has reportedly applauded her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, for her comedic response to social media trolls saying that she’s been passed around by NBA players after she was spotted traveling with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

As reported by The Inquisitr, a source told HollywoodLife that “Khloe thought Kendall’s tweet was epic because it wasn’t only hilarious, but it’s not usually like Kendall to clap back like that at something on the internet.”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian recently revealed on an episode of KUWTK that she has considered tapping former beau and NBA big man Tristan Thompson to be her sperm donor as she considers having more children. Kardashian and Thompson already have one child together, two-year-old daughter True Thompson.