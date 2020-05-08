Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Been Quarantining On Opposite Ends Of Their Home, Report Claims

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly opted to spend the rest of their time in quarantine separately.

As many couples are still following their state’s stay-at-home-order, being at home with a romantic partner all day has proven to be difficult for them. The Sun reports Kardashian and West are currently among those couples. According to the outlet, the couple constantly argues when they’re around one another. One of their main arguments has reportedly been about their four children. Kardashian is allegedly annoyed by West because he doesn’t help enough with their small kids- North, 7, Saint,4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 11 months. Instead, West reportedly spends his time working on his Yeezy line. In order for them to live under the same roof, the couple has reportedly decided to distance themselves from one another. They reportedly both reside in different sections of their Los Angeles residence.

“She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he’s not pulling his weight in family responsibilities,” the insider claimed. “They’ve been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil.”

Throughout the lockdown, Kardashian has shared what it’s been like being stuck at home. She’s been honest about the frustrating moments she faces while homeschooling her children. Her children are also known to interrupt her videos on social media by speaking to her in the background. They’ve also turned the family’s massive theatre into a playground for all four children. While she has reportedly been trying to adapt to her new lifestyle, Kardashian is reportedly ready to get back to being out more often.

“Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other’s throats during this pandemic,” an additional source added, per Cosmopolitan. She is getting stir-crazy, as she’s used to being on the go. It’s also a lot of time alone with the kids for her.”

Although multiple reports claim the couple’s marriage is in trouble, they are reportedly happy with one another at the moment. The Inquisitr previously shared Kardashian and West are fine and aren’t having intense arguments. Back in April, West also reportedly gave his wife some alone time. He reportedly took all of the children to the couple’s $28 million Wyoming ranch. Kardashian also posted an adorable photo of West snuggled up with North and Chicago.

Kardashian and West have been married since 2014. Since giving birth to North in 2013, Kardashian has been vocal about juggling her career and motherhood. She hinted earlier this year that West wants more children in the future. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said it most likely won’t happen after her lockdown experience.