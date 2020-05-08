‘Pump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals Randall Emmett Was Nearly A VH1 Reality Star, Discusses Being Sober

Lala Kent appeared on Maria Menounos' podcast.

Lala Kent‘s fiancé, Randall Emmett, recently began appearing alongside her on Vanderpump Rules but before he did so, he nearly starred in his own series on VH1.

While chatting with her friend, Maria Menounos, on her podcast, Better Together with Maria Menounos, during a special Cinco De Mayo episode, Kent confirmed that her fiancé was approached for his own series 20 years ago but didn’t end up appearing on the show.

“I heard [the pilot] was fabulous,” Kent revealed.

Hearing that Emmett nearly appeared on his own VH1 series was pretty surprising. After all, it took him three seasons before he agreed to appear alongside Kent on Vanderpump Rules and even after he did sign on for Season 8, he didn’t appear on the Bravo reality series as much as other cast members.

As the episode continued, Kent began to speak about her sobriety and revealed that she is a year and a half sober. As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Kent got sober during the show’s seventh season and has continued to be sober ever since.

As for Emmett’s drinking habits, Kent said that while Emmett wasn’t drinking at all when she first got sober, he started up again after she assured him that it wouldn’t impact her sobriety at all. As she explained, she learned how to go to a bar or club and not drink during the early moments of her sobriety and feels that she is quite solid in her recovery.

“I told him, ‘You don’t have a drinking problem and if you want to go and have fun, you can absolutely do that. I will be fine,” she explained.

In September of last year, around the time Kent was celebrating one year of sobriety, her friend and co-star, James Kennedy, got sober as well and in the months since, the two of them have bonded over their recovery after previously going through a number of ups and downs in their friendship.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent and Emmett recently postponed their April 18 wedding date to a date in July but feel that they may not be able to go through with the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. While it may be possible that the venue would allow it when the time comes, Kent told Menounos she didn’t want to have to plan her big day around potential rules and regulations stemming from the spread of COVID-19.