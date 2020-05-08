Addison Rae Easterling Poses In A Bikini Alongside Her Mother Sheri

Addison Rae Easterling and her mother Sheri stun in her recent Instagram photo.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling is taking over social media and now her mother is joining in on the fun. In Addison’s recent Instagram post, she and her 40-year-old mother Sheri Easterling pose together in bikinis while laying out poolside at their California home.

Addison, who is 19-years-old and known for her viral dancing videos, is also an Instagram sensation. She now boasts a whopping 15 million followers on the platform as of last week. This particular photo of her and her mother was taken in an effort to celebrate this major milestone and to show her appreciation for her ever growing fan base.

Addison showed off her toned figure in a light blue bikini. The top half of the suit was a bandeau style that tied together with a circle in the middle. The bottom half of the suit was the trendy v-shaped style that is especially popular this season. The teen purchased her suit from the Australian swimwear label TJ swim.

The social media star had a bronze tan and appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, including mascara and some light pink lipstick. She wore her brown hair back behind her head in a bun. She did not neglect her accessories and wore a thin gold necklace with stars, a gold ring and gold watch.

Addison, who frequently posts selfies for her fans, shared the spotlight in this particular post. She leaned in close to her mother, resting her head on Sheri’s cheek. Sheri stunned in a light pink bikini that showed off her toned figure, as she smiled at the camera. Pool tubes floated in the bright blue water behind them.

Addison’s multitude of Instagram followers rushed to the comment section to compliment her on reaching the 15 million followers milestone and to compliment her and her mother on their good looks. The post gained over 4 million likes.

“Addison you are such an amazing person and a great role model! Congrats,” one person wrote.

Unfortunately, not all the comments were positive and some people called Addison out for having gained some weight. She responded to some of the body shaming comments she has been receiving lately in a series of tweets, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

She urged other people that might be dealing with similar hate messages to remain confident.

“I just want to encourage everyone who hears these things about themselves to love yourself!! If you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments,” she said.