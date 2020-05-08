Krissy Cela Rocks Tie-Dyed Crop Top And Green Leggings For Lower Body Workout

Krissy Cela showed off her trim physique on Instagram for a lower body sculpt workout demonstration.

Dressed in a snug tie-dyed crop top and green leggings, the British fitness trainer started the workout with a combination of sumo squats, narrow squats and curtsy lunges. That last exercise required her to take large diagonal steps backward before bending both her legs.

In the second video, Krissy tackled a set of static lunges. With a dumbbell raised to her shoulder and one foot positioned in front of the other, Krissy bent her legs repeatedly. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 15 repetitions on each arm.

Next, Krissy moved on to doing a set of single-leg deadlifts. These required her to hold the dumbbell horizontally as she leaned her torso forward and lowered the weight before she lifted he upper body once more. During each repetition, she kicked her leg slightly forward and kept her toes raised as she performed the deadlift. Her caption suggested doing 10 repetitions on each leg.

The fourth and final video of the series saw Krissy tackle a set of reverse lunges. For this exercise, she held the dumbbell above her head and then took large steps backward before she bent both knees.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some of Krissy’s fans seemed eager to attempt the circuit.

“Wow looks like such a great workout, I can’t wait to do it,” one person wrote before adding an applause emoji to their comment.

“This looks sooo good!!!” another added. “Need to try it today. Thanks Krissy!”

Others seemed intimidated by the difficulty of some of the exercise demonstrations that Krissy shared.

“Reverse lunges with an overhead weight are [skull emoji]” a third Instagram user remarked. “I love our home workouts so much.”

And a fourth fan shared how they’d shown their admiration for Krissy beyond Instagram.

“Wrote a paper for school about you how you motivate me, queen,” they wrote.

While Krissy worked out her lower body in this video series, the brunette beauty focused on her shoulders and arms in a post uploaded to Instagram two days ago. On that occasion, she performed a circuit that included banded front raise, single-arm Arnold presses, banded pull-aparts. shoulder presses and upright rows.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times.