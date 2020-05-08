Erica Fett Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cut-Out Lace Lingerie

On Friday, May 8, American cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos, taken with Erica’s smartphone, show the 32-year-old posing in a red-lit room with a white dresser in the background. She sizzled in a lace lingerie set, that featured a plunging bralette with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching underwear. The risque ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Erica accessorized the sexy look with statement earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

For the casual photoshoot, the tattooed model styled her long locks in pigtail braids and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to include sculpted eyebrows, winged eyeliner, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, Erica stood with her shoulders back, as she tugged on one of her braids. She tilted her head and looked at her phone screen, flashing her beautiful smile. The following photo consisted of a close-up shot that focused on her fantastic figure.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised her “2020 calendar” that is currently being sold at a discounted price. Erica also notified fans that those who write their “birth month” in the comments section have the chance to receive a free calendar.

Quite a few fans were quick to comment the month that they celebrate their birthday. Many of her followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[Y]ou’re so stunning Erica! [L]ove seeing your posts!!” gushed a fan.

“@erica.fett you are [a]bsolutely [g]orgeous and I love your tattoos too!” added a different devotee.

“You are of indescribable beauty,” remarked another follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You look absolutely amazing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Erica graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. Fans seemed to love the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she flaunted her incredible curves while sitting in a bathtub. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.