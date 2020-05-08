UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Shows Off Her Curvy Figure In Tiny Green Bikini

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich showed off her quarantine body in her latest Instagram post. She uploaded a two-photo set in a neon-green bikini that barely covered her curvaceous figure, and joked about gaining weight during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 29-year-old followed in the steps of fellow female MMA fighter, Paige VanZant, and used time during quarantine to post a spicy bikini snap. Ostovich treated her followers to two steamy swimsuit shots as she put her athletic figure on display. She stood in the water of a picturesque location that she tagged as “Paradise.”

In the first shot, the 125-pound fighter was in clear water up to her thighs, as the sun shone through the clouds over mountains in the background. Ostovich had her body slightly turned away from the camera, and her long dark hair was wet from the water. She had on a neon-green bikini with tiny straps. The top barely contained her assets as she held her hands up to the straps. The fighter wore a pair of sunglasses and hoop earrings to complete her beach look.

Ostovich showed off the bottom of her swimsuit in the second photo. The UFC competitor was photographed from the side, and she had her booty turned towards the camera. Fans could see the thong bottoms as Ostovich pulled at the left strap. She had her head tilted down looking at her backside in the sultry snap. Ostovich included a caption about gaining 15 pounds during quarantine and added a pig emoji.

Many of the Hawaii native’s 659,000 Instagram followers showed their appreciation for the swimsuit post, as over 98,000 of them smashed the “like” button in just over 13 hours after it went live. She received more than 1,900 comments. Her replies were flooded with fire emoji, and several female UFC fighter’s chimed in with praise.

“Jesus bless that booty,” MMA fighter Tracy Cortez wrote.

“So basically you gained 15 lbs of more booty #bless,” strawweight UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez commented.

“Damn girl, don’t hurt em’!!! Gorgeous!!” a female follower wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

One female fan responded to Ostovich’s caption regarding weight gain.

“Sand baaaaar! Yes I did gain it girl. In muscle tho so I’m not mad at it,” she wrote.

The fighter’s “sex appeal” made headlines this week as her and VanZant were blasted by UFC fighter Curtis Blaydes. He told The Sun the two were only popular in the sport because of their looks.

“So you telling me Paige Vanzant and Rachel Osto-whatever actually deserve time remain on the UFC’s roster for their athletic achievements and their not just on cards for their sex appeal?” Blaydes said to the publication.