NeNe Leakes Claims Eva Marcille Is ‘Broke’ In ‘RHOA’ Reunion Preview

NeNe Leakes is sharing how she really feels about Eva Marcille when the Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion airs on Sunday, May 10.

The highly-anticipated reunion is set to be one its audience will be buzzing about for days. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Leakes plans to defend herself against several of her enemies on the show. Out of RHOA‘s main cast, (Leakes, Marcille, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams), she’s exchanged harsh words with each cast member at one point. However, her feud with Marcille turned even sourer when they spoke at the reunion.

BET News recently posted a clip from the reunion, which Bravo released earlier this week. In the clip, Leakes and Marcille are in the middle of an intense argument. The preview instantly began with the argument, leaving viewers unsure of who actually started the argument. Instead, Marcille and Leakes are screaming at one another about who has more money and fame. Leakes insinuated that their feud has nothing to do with her. She said her former friend is trying to make sure she creates enough drama to return to the show next season.

“You just wanted to save that plum and turn it into a peach and nobody is going to help you today,” Leakes said.

After hearing Leakes’ comment, Marcille clapped back and said she doesn’t need RHOA to keep her notoriety. She pointed out that, before the housewives, she was a reality star and working actress. Many of Marcille’s fans first met her when she won Season 3 of America’s Next Top Model back in the early 2000s. Marcille also added she was on the cover of magazines before Leakes became a household name.

“I was on the red carpet you were trying to get on when I met you, sweetheart,” Marcille said of Leakes.

Leakes continued to insult Marcille, this time by noting her finances. The former Glee star claims while Marcille has been famous for over a decade, she didn’t save any of her earnings. She said Marcille was “broke” when she first moved to Atlanta and joined the show. Additionally, Leakes accused Marcille of holding onto her ANTM fame.

“All you talk about is Top Model! And that was the last time you were on top!” Leakes exclaimed.

Marcille was introduced to RHOA as Leakes’ friend. However, the two have had issues with one another since Season 11. Leakes’ best friend on RHOA, Marlo Hampton, caused chaos last year after she accused Marcille and her husband, Michael Sterling, of renting their home. Although Marcille denied the claims, she was hurt by Leakes joining Hampton in spreading the rumors. Since then, the two women have gone back and forth with each other on social media. Earlier this year, when asked who should leave the cast, Leakes said she felt Marcille’s contribution was unnecessary.