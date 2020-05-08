Katie Miller, Mike Pence’s Press Secretary, Reportedly Staffer Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Katie Miller, who serves as the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, reportedly is the staffer of his who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. When reports of a staffer testing positive first emerged, the identity of the person on Pence’s staff who was involved was not named. Now, numerous media outlets indicate that it has been confirmed that it is Katie who is involved.

According to NPR, Katie tested negative for the virus on Thursday. However, a positive result came back with Friday’s testing.

President Donald Trump had told reporters on Friday that it was someone named Katie who had tested positive. However, it hadn’t been confirmed at that point that it was Pence’s press secretary whom the president was referencing. Trump did say that he has not been in contact with Katie, but that she apparently has spent time with the vice president recently.

A flight involving a trip to Iowa for Pence was delayed on Friday for more than an hour. Ultimately, six staffers were removed from the flight, but Katie reportedly had not been slated to travel to Iowa.

Now, however, it seems that those six staffers were removed because they have had contact with Katie. The White House is doing thorough contact tracing now that the vice president’s press secretary has tested positive, and the removal of these staffers was done out of an abundance of caution.

Spectacular and very special wedding tonight with new bride and groom Stephen and Katie Miller! So much fun and still going with ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ having fun and the band is going strong! pic.twitter.com/1LreZhe2pd — Reince Priebus (@Reince) February 17, 2020

An official said that none of the people on the plane Friday morning were feeling sick or exhibiting any symptoms. They were asked to get tested for the coronavirus and head home for now.

As Politico notes, Katie frequently travels with the vice president in her position as his top spokesperson. She attends numerous meetings with him, and her husband is a part of the Trump administration as well.

In February, Katie married senior adviser Stephen Miller, who works closely with the president. He tends to interact regularly with the president as well as the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who also serve as senior advisers in the administration.

In fact, the Miller wedding was held at the Trump International Hotel and the president was in attendance along with many other current and past administration team members. Trump himself gave a short speech during the wedding reception and stayed for a couple of hours.

Politico says they reached out to Katie for comment after sources confirmed she had tested positive for coronavirus, but as of this writing, she had not responded. The news of her positive test comes just a day after it was revealed that a valet working directly with Trump had tested positive as well.