Sierra Skye Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Minuscule Navy Bikini: ‘Lil Thang’

Sierra Skye showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Friday afternoon. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she rocked a navy blue cut-out bikini that left very little to the imagination as she posed outside.

The photo showed Sierra sitting on the arm of a wicker outdoor couch covered in white cushions. In the corner of the shot, a white umbrella could be seen. A wall lined with grass, trees, and shrubs was also visible in the background. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays poured in between the trees and washed over Sierra’s tan body. She looked ready for some time by the pool in her skimpy swimwear.

Sierra’s look included a rectangular top with a scooping neckline that barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, a cut-out at the bottom revealed a fair amount of underboob. A thick band ran around Sierra’s torso beneath the cut-out and hugged the model’s busty chest.

Sierra’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching V-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottom remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her curvy figure. Another band connected the two sides of the thong at the center of Sierra’s waist and tied on one side. Of course, her long, lean legs were fully exposed in the high-cut suit.

Sierra accessorized her outfit with a belly button hoop, a dramatic necklace, and a pair of large hoop earrings. She appeared to be wearing a subtle makeup look, including what appeared to be bronzer, highlighter, thick eyeliner, and a light pink color on her full lips. Sierra’s long, blond hair was tied up in a messy topknot, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Sierra posed with her legs together on the edge of the couch as she arched her back to emphasize her hourglass shape. She rested one hand on her bare booty. Meanwhile, she ran the other hand through her hair and flashed a smoldering stare at the camera.

The post garnered more than 25,000 likes and just over 200 comments in under an hour as fans showered Sierra with affection.

“Does your body come with the bathing suit?” one fan joked.

“You are a queen,” another user added.

Sierra’s Instagram feed is often filled with swimwear photos in this setting, and her fans can’t seem to get enough. In another post this week, she rocked a floral and lace two-piece set that drove her followers wild.