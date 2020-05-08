‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals What She Learned About Randall Emmett In Quarantine

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been in quarantine for nearly two months.

Lala Kent appeared on a special Cinco De Mayo episode of Better Together with Maria Menounos earlier this week and during the show, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about what she’s learned about her fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, in the weeks since quarantine began.

Nearly two months into the stay-at-home mandates in California, Kent told Menounos that while she knew her fiancé was messy, she’s now realizing just how scattered he can be around the home they share in Los Angeles.

“I always knew that he was extremely messy but now, I get to see it everyday because I wake up to it,” Kent revealed, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

While Kent and Emmett typically have a housekeeper who comes to their home and cleans three times a week, she hasn’t been there since before the quarantine was put into effect, which has made their living arrangements a bit more challenging, especially since Kent and Emmett frequently have his daughters, London and Rylee, at their home.

As Emmett continues on with his messy ways, Kent is doing her best to keep everything in its place.

“I’m OCD. I like everything in its place,” she explained, adding that Emmett doesn’t even know how to put his dirty laundry in the laundry bin or how to close a kitchen cabinet.

“It’s very frustrating. He’s more of a mess than I thought he was,” she continued.

During another segment of the show, Kent said that while Emmett is 20 years her senior, she doesn’t feel that there is an age gap between them. In fact, she said Emmett acts like a teenager and has so much energy that she can barely keep up with him. She also added that she loves the way Emmett wakes up each and every day ready for life and treats each day as a blessing.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent also told Menounos on her podcast that despite the normal challenges she and Emmett have faced as they remained quarantined together at their home, they have elevated their relationship to a place where she truly believes that things couldn’t get any better between them.

“We’re in such a great place,” she said.

Kent and Emmett were supposed to get married in April but were forced to postpone the event until late July due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have been engaged since September 2018.