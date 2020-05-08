Granger Smith’s Wife Amber Reflects On Their Son River’s Tragic Death, ‘Life Can Change In An Instant’

Granger and Amber Smith lost their 3-year-old son River in a drowning accident nearly one year ago.

It’s been nearly one year since country music singer Granger Smith and his wife Amber lost their 3-year-old son River in a tragic drowning accident. As the anniversary of River’s passing approaches, Amber reflected upon the day her life changed forever, according to US Weekly.

Granger and Amber were living what they believed to be the perfect life prior to River’s death in June of 2019. They had a happy family including three children, 8-year-old London and 6-year-old Lincoln with River being the youngest. They were enjoying a perfect summer day playing outside together at their Tennessee home when River slipped away and drowned in the family pool.

On Thursday, May 8, Amber took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo taken before River’s death. Granger and Amber were surrounded by their smiling children, River sitting on his mother’s lap. In her caption, Amber recalled how happy they were. Little did they know at the time the photo was taken that in less than a month their youngest child would no longer physically be in their lives. She also urged others to never take a moment with loved ones for granted because life can change in an instant.

“One year ago. My caption was ‘enjoying daddy being home and Texas rain’. Life was good. No one has a perfect life, but it was pretty dang good. Happy kids, happy marriage, happy hearts. We couldn’t have known the storm we would be facing in less than 30 days. Life is unpredictable. Beautiful and terrible things will happen. Life can change in an instant. Love your family. Love your friends. Love your God.”

After Granger pulled River out of the pool that horrific day, they rushed the little one to the hospital. While doctors did everything to save his life, they discovered that he had no brain activity. Even in their heartbreak the couple made the difficult decision to donate his organs so his life could help save other people.

“There are so many people waiting for an organ to save their lives,” Amber remembered thinking at the time.

Since losing River, the couple has shared their healing process through social media. They have been advocates not only for organ donation but for pool safety.

Since losing River, the couple has shared their healing process through social media. They have been advocates not only for organ donation but for pool safety.

Both Amber and Granger have been honest regarding their emotions throughout the past year. In February of 2020, Granger revealed that he still felt like a failure as a father at times due to his son's death. However, he has relied upon his faith to get him through.