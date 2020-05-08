Shaun King Talks Ahmaud Arbery Killing, Takes Deep Dive Into His Involvement During Livestream

Shaun King – who Fox 23 News reported was one of the first to post the video showing the killing of Ahmaud Arbery to social media – publicly addressed the Arbery case during a live stream on Friday.

Regarding recent news of the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMicheals for Arbery’s murder, the civil rights activist and organizer declared, “I am absolutely glad that they got arrested,” as he shared the mugshots of the McMichaels’ during the livestream.

But King said something about seeing the mugshots did not seem to ease his anger. He noted, however, that it first takes an arrest before you can ever secure a conviction and acknowledged, “This is a start.”

What brought King some sense of release, he expressed to viewers, was a text message shared with him by S. Lee Merritt, one of the attorneys representing Arbery’s family. Merritt and King have been working closely together to raise public awareness of the events surrounding Arbery’s death. In the text, Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, extended her thanks for Merritt and King for their help, and expressed that she is relieved and tired.

Speaking directly to the momentum the case was able to gain recently, King highlighted the impact of public awareness and organized action.

“The state of Georgia understood our anger. This is our Emmitt Till. 70 years after that, I have grown to feel that this is a case that we are going to know for the rest of our lives.”

King also expressed regret during the livestream as he recounted his experience to date with the Arbery case. He mentioned receiving a text message to his phone from Arbery’s best friend, seeking his assistance in the matter. Arbery’s childhood friend reportedly told King he had been trying to reach him via email and social media for two months. He shared with King that Arbery’s family was lost and alone in their fight, and could not find an attorney to take their case or get the attention of anyone who could help guide them through what to do.

Others attempted to engage King’s support as well, including an unnamed NFL player who knew Arbery. King went on to detail the conditions of the nation at that time due to Covid-19 and said, with all that was going on, he just didn’t have the capacity to process it all. He admitted that he “didn’t understand the gravity of the situation at the time.”

The pandemic had taken over the country and, only weeks after the murder, the nation was in crisis. By then, only minimal local articles had been written covering Arbery’s killing. There was no video available yet. Despite the severe lack of initial information, King connected with Arbery’s family and agreed to get involved. He joined the family as an organizer and Merritt took them on as their attorney.

Against the odds, both natural and supernatural, they began to organize their efforts in seeking justice.

“As the nation was in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, the family of Ahmaud Arbery were just searching for anybody who could help them. And they struggled to get help because all of us were struggling in our own way,” King stated.

Arbery was shot and killed on February 23. Approximately three months later, after relentless behind-the-scenes efforts and recent public outrage fueled by the release of the video showing Arbery’s murder, Gregory and Travis McMichaels were arrested on May 7. The two men were charged with aggravated assault and the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

During the livestream, King also revealed a few shocking developments. He shared with viewers that he and Merritt turned evidence from their independent investigation over to authorities. Included in that investigation, King said, was evidence of the McMichaels’ and William Bryan communicating with each other as they chased Arbery. William Bryan is owner of the video, and accompanied the McMichaels’ in the pursuit of Arbery on that fatal day. King alleged the evidence shows the men on the phone with each other, telling each other where to go and what to do. King also revealed that the video of the killing was originally released by the McMichaels’ attorney. He and his team believe there is a longer version of the video and that the one currently circulating has been edited, but was tight-lipped about reason for that speculation.

The Ahmaud Arbery case is ongoing, and many details are unclear at this time. What is clear, is that this is the beginning of a much larger legal process – and the first major step in the family’s fight for justice.