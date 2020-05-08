Brazilian UFC Ring Girl Jhenny Andrade Shows Off Bikini Bod Just Two Months After Giving Birth

Jhenny Andrade showed off her post-baby body to her 543,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, May 7, and they can hardly believe she gave birth to her first child just two months ago.

The Brazilian UFC ring girl took to the popular social media platform to post a photo of herself trying to soak up the sun indoors in a tiny bikini that put her figure on full display. For the shot, Andrade — who welcomed her baby boy Anthony in late February — stood in a sunny spot in her son’s nursery. The picture was taken in São Paulo, Brazil, according to the geotag.

She rocked an all-black two-piece bathing suit that included a triangle top with thin straps that tied around her neck and another set that wrapped around her torso. The triangles were small and displayed her cleavage. Andrade teamed it with a pair of matching ruched bottoms. She wore the bands pulled a bit higher on the sides, baring her hips while allowing her to show off her amazing postpartum stomach.

In the caption, written in Portuguese, Andrade said she has been chasing the sunlight inside her apartment, stating that “where there’s a will there’s a way.” She added that she sunbathes using almond oil to hydrate the skin and help tan faster.

As of the time of this writing, the photo has attracted more than 19,600 likes and over 240 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their incredulity for her post-baby figure and to express their admiration for Andrade.

“No one can tell that this woman just had a child. GORGEOUS,” one user raved, trailing the words with a red heart.

“Is this postpartum? My GOD,” replied another fan, following the message with several red hearts and woman wearing a crown emoji.

“So you have a baby and two months later look even better than before. You deserve a standing ovation,” a third one chimed in, including a few laughing-crying emoji and an emoji blowing a heart kiss at the end of the comment.

“I’m shocked. It hasn’t been three months and you already have this physique again [astonished face] Share your tips for success with work and with baby Anthony,” asked another, topping the reply with a yellow heart emoji.

Before her pregnancy, Andrade used to often post photos of herself clad in bikinis on her Instagram account. As The Inquisitr has previously written, shortly after she announced she was expecting, Andrade posted a photo in which she sported a hot pink two-piece swimsuit that featured of a corset-like top with two frilly straps and a string that ran down the front of the top.