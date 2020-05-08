Sara Underwood Flaunts Bare Bottom In Thong Swimsuit In Scenic Snapshot

Sara Underwood in no stranger to flaunting her curves on social media. While showcasing her curves alone would be enough to keep he fans coming back for more, the model usually likes to include amazing scenery in her photos as an added bonus. On Friday, she wowed her Instagram followers with a photo that featured her baring her bottom in a thong swimsuit while enjoying the majestic beauty of nature.

Sara’s update saw her standing in a river next to large rock outcroppings. It appeared to be a perfect day to enjoy a dip in the river as fluffy clouds filled the blue sky above. She used the hashtags smithrock and Oregon in the caption, suggesting that the snap was taken at Smith Rock, which is about 25 miles northeast of Bend, Oregon. She was presumably standing in the Crooked River while taking in the view.

While the scene was breathtaking, Sara could not be ignored. Her swimsuit was a one-piece that was made from a silky golden fabric. It was impossible to know what the front of the suit looked like as her back was facing the camera, but the back was open and the bottom was a thong that showed off plenty of skin. She also sported a large straw hat.

Sara was standing in water up to the bottom her cheeks. She held one hand on her hat while her other hand hung free. The pose not only put her perky derrière on display, but it also showed off her shapely back.

The post was a big hit among her 9.2 million followers, of whom more than 18,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

As usual, the picture elicited a number of comments from her fans. Most of the remarks we complimentary, admiring the spectacular view.

“Your pictures are so beautiful,” one admirer commented.

“A beautiful view by all accounts. Loving the content Sara,” a second fan agreed.

“Such a beautiful view @saraunderwood you look absolutely breathtaking as ever,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Beautified with the killer body,” quipped a fourth follower.

Sara certainly has an enviable body, and she does not seem to mind showing it off. Whether she is working on her property with partner Jacob Witzling or traveling the country, her fans can usually count on her to provide sexy content. Not too long ago, she showed off her booty in a titillating bikini suit while enjoying a nice ocean view.