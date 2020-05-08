Model Cindy Mello Dresses Up For A ‘FaceTime Meeting,’ Flaunts Her Shapely Legs

Brazilian bombshell Cindy Mello is not letting the lockdown keep her from working. The model dressed up in a chic outfit for a FaceTime meeting and shared a photograph of herself wearing the stylish outfit on her Instagram page this afternoon.

Cindy wore a navy blue romper with a thick belt wrapped around her middle. She paired the look with low-heeled shoes. Her plunging neckline showed off a tiny hint of her chest and revealed several necklaces adorning her neck. One necklace was a chunky gold one while the other was a layered silver necklace characterized by a dangly pendant. The 25-year-old added a gold wristwatch and stud earrings to complete her overall ensemble.

Cindy showcased her slim, shapely legs in the snap. She posed for her mirror selfie by standing on wooden flooring in the middle of a hallway. She did not indicate her location in Instagram’s geotag, but it appeared to be inside her home. Several open doors were lining the hallway, adding extra light to the area. The bottom of a stairway was visible behind her.

For her hair, Cindy pulled her long dark locks into an elegant top bun, leaving a stray tendril loose to frame her face. Her classy photograph proved to be a big hit with her 1 million Instagram followers. Fans flocked to her comments section to compliment her look and lament that she can not go out right now due to lockdown restrictions.

In less than an hour of going live, her post racked up over 11,600 likes and more than 50 comments.

“It took me longer to get dressed than the actual meeting,” the stunner followed up in a comment.

“Thank goodness for your meeting, we all benefit!! Yowza!!” exclaimed one fan, emphasizing their point with a single flame emoji.

“Well at least something to get dressed up for!” wrote another admirer.

“Love this outfit @cindymello! Where is it from please?” asked a third social media user, trailing their remark with a black heart emoji.

“R u wearing anything under that? Hehe,” teased a fourth contributor.

A couple of days ago, Cindy shared a sizzling photograph of herself in a tiny black thong and a cropped white tank top. She took three separate pictures in various poses while lying down on her bed and then spliced all of them together into one photo. Two of them were black-and-white while one was in full-color. The post garnered more than 80,300 likes.