Bella Thorne Goes Braless, Twirls Around In New Instagram Video

One of Bella Thorne‘s latest Instagram story videos left her followers thirsty for more. The former Disney Channel star uploaded a clip of herself wearing a white tank top and short shorts, choosing not to wear anything underneath the shirt. She shared the video to her account on Thursday, May 7, dancing in the skimpy ensemble in front of a white wall and a sunburst clock.

Bella sported the sleeveless shirt over tiny Daisy Dukes. The bright top stood out against her tanned skin. The medium-wash shorts were distressed and ripped at the hem.

She glanced at the camera as she slid her hand down her shirt, tilting her body sideways. She flipped her long hair with her hands. She quickly turned around, jiggling her body and dancing slightly.

Though the loose-fitting blouse came dangerously close to giving her fans an eyeful, ultimately, it carefully covered her chest — though viewers still caught a glimpse at her sideboob as she twirled around.

She once again faced the camera, rocking a close-mouthed smile on her face. She swung her arms in front of her.

She then moved in closer to the lens. Bella bobbed her head back and forth wildly, sticking out her tongue and giving the camera the middle finger on each hand. She gave the lens one last grin before turning her back to the camera and walking away from the video.

“F ckin cutie,” Bella captioned the video, adding a heart-eye emoji for effect.

Bella’s auburn locks tumbled down her back and shoulders in waves. The two strands that framed her face on either side were dyed blond.

She wore multiple pieces of jewelry on her wrists, including her ever-present silver watches, as well as several different bracelets. She also accessorized with multiple rings on her fingers.

As per usual, Bella appeared fresh-faced in the Instagram story video, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. Her cheeks looked rosy, as did her lips.

Bella Thorne fans and The Inquisitr readers know that the actor often shares racy snapshots and videos on her Instagram account, whether she’s posing without a bra, wearing a bikini, or even getting naked in the shower.

Most recently, the entrepreneur posted a three-photo slideshow of herself wearing a skimpy, two-piece bathing suit while she soaked up the sun.

Prior to that Instagram set, she shared a video of herself dancing around in a bikini by the pool, enticing her almost 23 million followers to join her.