NeNe Leakes Yells At Kenya Moore One Minute Into The ‘RHOA’ Reunion In New Teaser

NeNe Leakes didn’t waste any time before exploding on Kenya Moore during the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion.

The feud between Leakes and Moore has carried on throughout the entirety of Season 12 of the reality show. Both Leakes and Moore have spoken about each other in interviews and on social media. However, the reunion gave both women an opportunity to speak to each other about their problems.

Leakes wasn’t ready to have a calm conversation with her former friend. E! News reports the two were in a screaming match just one minute into the virtual meetup. The conversation begins with the cast calling out Moore’s tendency to change her attitude when her husband, Marc Daly, is around. As viewers of the season watched, Moore’s booming personality with Leakes, in particular, was softened due to Daly’s friendship with Leakes and her husband, Gregg. Daly also called Moore “Ken,” which is his nickname for her. During the season, many of the housewives, including Leakes and Porsha Williams, noted that “Ken” is easier to get along with than Kenya.

“I actually like Ken, I think Ken is the better person,” Leakes said. “Ken shuts the f*ck up.”

After hearing Leakes’ remark, Moore suggested she channel her inner “Ken” moving forward. Leakes was upset by the comment, which caused the two to argue back and forth. Moore was accused by Leakes of having “multi-personalities,” followed by Moore saying her personalities match her talents.

During the screaming match, Leakes also called Moore a “b**ch” in front of their co-stars. Moore then looked at her phone and joked that Leakes is already starting the reunion with profanities. While the cast laughed the comment off, Leakes confirmed she wasn’t done with her negative words just yet.

“You will be called a b**ch every time I see you, every f–king morning,” Leakes said. “NeNe always wins! She’s been winning for years, honey.”

Moore joined the RHOA cast back in Season 5. When she first became a housewife, she and Leakes were friends for several years. After Moore briefly left the series, she and Leakes had a disagreement off-camera. Their feud soon drove a wedge between Leakes and fellow cast member, Cynthia Bailey. Bailey was close friends with both Leakes and Moore until Season 11 last year. Back then, a pregnant Moore attended Bailey’s event unbeknownst to Leakes. Although she and Bailey resolved their issues, Leakes has said she will never have a friendly relationship with Moore again. However, the two women have said they can be cordial when they return to filming. The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion will air on Sunday, May 10 on Bravo.