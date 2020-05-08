Sommer Ray Dances & Shakes Booty In Cut-Out, Tie-Dye Set For Instagram Video

Sommer Ray showed off her dancing skills in a new post on Instagram on Friday afternoon. The model shared a video on her feed in which she rocked a tie-dye two-piece set with cut-outs that showed off her best assets. She danced around outside and shook her booty for her followers.

The video showed Sommer standing on pavement in front of what looked to be a deck and a white wall. In the background, a line of shrubs could be seen. The sun appeared to be setting, as golden hour light shone down on Sommer and highlighted her toned body. Her tan skin was amplified by her brightly-colored outfit, causing her to look positively radiant.

Sommer’s look included a pink, white, blue and yellow short-sleeved crop top. Though the T-shirt had a high-neck design, a large keyhole cut-out allowed Sommer’s ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, cut-outs on the sides revealed a fair amount of sideboob as Sommer moved her body.

Sommer’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching pair of flared pants. The waistband of the pants came up high on Sommer’s waist to accentuate her hourglass figure, while similar cut-outs showed off her curvy hips and part of her pert derriere. The remaining fabric hugged her long, lean legs closely.

Sommer accessorized the outfit with a silver bracelet and a pair of hoop earrings. She also appeared to be sporting colorful makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, bright highlighter, pink eyeshadow, and a light pink lipstick. The model wore her long, brown hair down in naturally wild waves.

A remix of ’90s hip-hop songs could be heard in the background of the video as Sommer swayed her hips from side to side in a way that showed off her figure. In the beginning of the clip, she tugged at her pants a bit to make the cut-outs wider. Later, she turned to the side and arched her back so she could shake her exposed, round booty.

The post garnered more than 245,000 likes and nearly 1,200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“An actual angel on earth,” one fan said.

“Man I adore you,” another user added.

“Wow you are actually perfect,” a third follower wrote with red hearts.

Sommer always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, Sommer posed in overalls and a colorful bralette as she worked on some art, which her followers loved.