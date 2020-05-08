WWE News: The Undertaker Explains Why ‘WrestleMania 33’ Match With Roman Reigns ‘Disgusted’ Him

The Undertaker recently sat down with ESPN to discuss his The Last Ride docuseries, which will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday. However, during the interview, he discussed his WrestleMania 33 match with Roman Reigns, claiming that he was “disgusted” with his performance during the bout.

As quoted by 411 Mania, “The Deadman” claimed that he felt bad for Reigns as it was his job to help the younger superstar get over. The Undertaker said he thinks very highly of “The Big Dog” and felt like he disappointed him in their match together. The legendary performer also claimed that he struggled to watch the match back because he was so unhappy with his own performance.

“You want to be able to do the best you can for him, and you know you have no business being in the ring. Yes, I could have mailed it in. Protected myself. Only done a couple of things that I knew that I could do. But that’s just not the way I work. And it wouldn’t have been fair to him. So I just tried to do the best I could. The harder I tried, the more I did — at least in my perception — it was not a good night.”

During the interview, The Undertaker also revealed that he’s always analyzed his performances to look for areas on how he could have did better. “The Phenom” also stated that he can only watches his matches back when he’s alone and at home.

The match against Reigns saw The Undertaker leave his hat, gloves and coat in the middle of the ring after the match. This led many fans to believe that he was retiring from in-ring competition. However, he returned to WWE television for the subsequent WrestleMania event, in which he defeated John Cena in a squash match.

While the match isn’t regarded as The Undertaker’s finest moment in the squared circle, he has made amends for it. This year’s Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 received widespread critical acclaim, while fueling more rumors that he could be set to retire.

During the conversation with ESPN, The Undertaker also discussed why he chose to let WWE make a documentary about him, given that he’s spent years protecting his character and not letting the cameras into his personal life.

According to the superstar, he’s almost at the end of his career, and he thinks now is the right time to peel back the curtain and tell his story.