‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny’s Struggling, Olivia’s Upset, & The Wiley Court Hearing Brings Surprises

General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 11 tease that emotions will be running high for many people in Port Charles. Sonny is watching as his father Mike’s health rapidly deteriorates and something will have Olivia upset. In addition, viewers will be seeing people making their final preparations for the court hearing regarding the custody of Wiley and this should be intense.

According to SheKnows Soaps, much of Monday and Tuesday’s shows will focus on what Willow and Michael decide to do next. The new cover of Soap Opera Digest that was shared on the show’s Instagram page teases that Michael and Willow will get married, a move that Sasha suggested could help him in court.

However, Nelle isn’t giving up. She has already asked Nina to be a character witness for her and General Hospital spoilers indicate that she will formulate a plan that would force Julian to become an ally of hers as well.

During the week of May 11, viewers will see Carly feeling admiration for Willow while Michael will be surrounded by his family showing their support. Carly will also confront Chase in the days ahead, and Nelle will be making a grand entrance.

Diane will do her best to prepare Michael for what to expect in court. However, Nelle is known for being unpredictable and it looks like she may have some surprises to spring during this hearing too.

The Wiley battle will be front-and-center during the coming week, but there’s plenty coming with other characters too. General Hospital spoilers share that Sonny will be in agony over something, and this is surely related to Mike.

Unfortunately, Mike’s Alzheimer’s has progressed to the point where he doesn’t have many lucid moments anymore. Sonny has tried to ask his father about his wishes regarding his care, but Mike hasn’t been able to answer. It sounds as if this is going to torture Sonny as he tries to decide what to do next.

Fans will also see a bit of Olivia during the coming week too. She is said to be upset over something, although specifics remain under wraps. It could be that Olivia is upset over Brook Lynn’s arrest, or it might be Lulu and Dustin’s relationship that is setting her off again.

It’s also possible that this will be related to Dante, especially given the speculation that it might be time to bring the character back to Port Charles again.

There are scenes involving Lucy ahead and Soap Central shares that Robert will lean on Laura as he tries to manage his grief over Holly’s supposed death. General Hospital spoilers suggest that this will be a week jam-packed with major developments and fans can’t wait to see what comes next.