Vicky Aisha Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Black Lingerie

On Friday, May 8, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.2 million followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the 28-year-old striking a seductive pose on what appears to be a leather chaise lounge in a white-walled room. She sat with her legs spread and placed her hands on the furniture. Vicky tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

The tattooed model sizzled in a strappy black bustier with zipper detailing and a pair of matching, high-cut underwear. She also sported a black lace garter belt and coordinating thigh-high stockings. The revealing lingerie accentuated Vicky’s ample cleavage, slender waist, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the ensemble with black latex over-the-knee boots, numerous earrings, and her signature hoop nose ring.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her hair in double buns and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The makeup look also seemed to feature filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to visit her OnlyFans account where she is currently offering discounted subscriptions.

Quite a few of Vicky’s followers took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are so gorgeous [it’s] unreal,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Perfect combination of sexy and cute,” added a different devotee.

“You’re so unbelievably stunning,” said another follower.

“God you are absolutely stunning and gorgeous and incredibly sexy. Love your curves your tattoos and those hypnotizing eyes,” remarked a fourth Instagram user.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon amassed more than 25,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a cut-out pink bodysuit. That post has been liked over 24,000 times since it was shared.