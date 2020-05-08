Cuban Brunette Claudia Sampedro Flaunts Taut Abs In Crop Top And Tiny Shorts

Claudia Sampedro showed off her incredible physique to her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, May 7, when she took to the social media site to post a snap of herself in skin-baring clothes.

The Cuban model wore a sporty crop top with thin straps place alongside her neck. The gray top had a U-shaped neckline and low-cut sides that exposed her sideboobs. The garment expanded just past her chest, exposing her tight midriff. In response to a commenter, Sampedro revealed her top was from Free People.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of tiny sweat shorts that sat low on her front, further showcasing her abs. The shorts had a white string that was tied in the middle.

Sampedro wore her highlighted blond hair swept over to one side and styled in wavy curls.

Sampedro paired the photo with a lengthy caption in which she described her efforts to up her health game during the COVID-19 lockdown. The photo showed Sampedro sitting in what appeared to be a backyard as she held a shaker up at the camera. It contained a green shake, which she explained in the caption was made with Greens Superfood Powder by Teami Blends. She told her fans they can get a discount by using her special code.

As of the time of this writing, the photo has garnered more than 8,000 likes and over 55 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about Sampedro’s different attributes while sharing their admiration for her.

“And that hair though,” one user wrote, pairing the message with several fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“You look amazing,” replied another fan, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re beautiful [fire] [black heart] [clapping hands] love watching you on telly here in UK. Beautiful lady and beautiful persona,” a third one chimed in, following the words with a 100-point mark, a black heart and a red heart emoji.

“[W]ooh dat smile,” noted another user, topping the reply with a red heart.

Sampedro doesn’t post on Instagram very often, but when she does, she normally flaunts her physique. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, she posted a racy photo in a barely there two-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination. The bright pink bikini included a triangle top with thin straps. The triangle were ultra small, leaving generous amounts of her side- and underboobs on display. Her matching bottoms had thin strings that she wore pulled up high on her sides.