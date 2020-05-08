Cindy Prado Sizzles In Black Daisy Dukes And A Revealing Top

Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post — and gave them a bit of a sartorial hack as well. The snaps were taken in Cindy’s apartment in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicates, and the ensemble she rocked was from the Australian brand White Fox. She made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers were inspired by her outfit.

On top, Cindy showcased her bombshell body in a revealing black vest-style piece. The look had closures all the way down the front and it clung to Cindy’s fit physique, hugging her curves to perfection. The scooped neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and she drew even more attention to her ample assets by layering a few necklaces to accessorize. The top was also cropped, revealing several inches of her toned stomach.

Cindy paired the skimpy black top with equally tiny black denim Daisy Dukes. The waistband of her Daisy Dukes was folded over before being secured with a belt. Cindy referenced the outfit tweak in the caption of the post, revealing to her followers that it was her particular hack for making pants fit perfectly around a slim waist.

The Daisy Dukes revealed a tantalizing among of Cindy’s toned thighs, and she finished off the ensemble with a black denim jacket tossed over top of her corset top.

In the second snap, Cindy posed in a doorway with one hand on either side of the frame around her. Her full body was visible in the shot, and she showed off her footwear as well, a pair of black boots with chunky heels. Her long locks cascaded down in a sleek style, and she served up a seductive look.

For the third and final snap, Cindy posed in front of her bathtub, taking a selfie in the mirror while playing with her hair.

Her followers absolutely loved her sizzling update, and the post racked up over 15,700 likes within just one hour. It also received 237 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You are BAD TO THE BONE WOMAN,” one fan said, following his comment with a flame emoji.

“You look so beautiful in black,” another follower added.

“Cool outfit fits you perfect,” one fan said.

“Sweet smile great body perfection all in one person,” another commented.

