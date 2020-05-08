MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shakes Her Booty In A Bikini For New Dancing Video

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda shared her second spicy dancing video on Instagram recently. For her latest post she danced for the camera in a green bikini and wore lace pants over her booty, which she shook for the camera.

The 21-year-old fighter has been staying connected with fans while remaining home during the coronavirus outbreak, and in this clip she showed off her dance moves from her living room. Loureda played a song by Cuban singer Celia Cruz and mentioned her in the caption of the upload. She started off the short video by standing close to the camera and looking directly into the lens. Fans could see her couch and palm tree-print wallpaper in the background.

Loureda mouthed the lyrics of the song and shook her hips side-to-side. She had her long brown hair up in a bun, and sported a small green bikini top that treated viewers to a glimpse of her chest. The Bellator competitor then turned her back to the camera and shimmied her way closer to the couch. She raised both her arms straight in the air, and at this point followers could see her athletic backside.

The Tae Kwon Do expert’s thong bikini bottoms could be seen, but they were covered by white lace pants. Her booty was still visible through the pants, and she shook it while dancing to the song. Loureda then performed several twirls as she made her way back to her phone to stop the video. The fighter’s adorable dog was filmed sitting on the couch trying to sleep while Loureda danced.

Many of the MMA fighter’s fans enjoyed the clip as it earned over 11,000 likes in just over three hours after going live. She received praise for her moves in English and Spanish, and her comment section was swarmed with heart-eye emoji. Her boyfriend, Fabian Guerra, replied with an emoji, as did fellow female fighter Tracy Cortez.

“The Selena MMA fighter. She’s too beautiful to be a fighter but that’s what makes it even 10’xs hotter,” an admiring fan wrote.

“Good God Almighty!!!” another Instagram follower commented.

“Wepa Celia Cruz is a legend,” another replied.

One fan pointed out that Loureda had disturbed her dog’s sleep.

“The dog isn’t impressed,” they wrote along with a laughing emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week the Miami, Florida native uploaded a video of her dancing in a multi-colored bikini top. That sultry clip received over 19,000 likes and 500 comments from her loyal fans.