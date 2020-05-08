‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Denies Tamra Judge’s Claim That She Sought Out Role On The Show

Emily Simpson is fighting back against her former co-star.

Emily Simpson is speaking out against claims made by her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge, in regard to how she landed her gig on the Bravo reality show.

Earlier this week, in honor of Cinco De Mayo, Judge hopped on Instagram Live with Vicki Gunvalson for a chat with their fans and followers about their lives and their past moments on the show. Not surprisingly, the ladies took aim at a number of their former co-stars during their appearance, including Simpson.

After Gunvalson suggested that she wasn’t really sure who Simpson was, Judge claimed Simpson approached her, and a number of other cast members of the series, years ago in hopes of landing a position on the series.

“[Emily] came to me, like she did many of the Housewives in the past trying to get them… She told me she was a party planner. She used to be an attorney. [I] heard that her husband was a trust fund kid, basically, that took care of the kids,” Judge told Gunvalson and their listeners on Tuesday. “That’s what I knew of her.”

Earlier this week, after a fan shared a clip of Gunvalson and Judge’s comments about Simpson on Twitter, another fan reacted to the video saying that while he didn’t like the two women, they had a point when it came to their thoughts on women being cast for the show. After Gunvalson and Judge agreed that women should have ties to the series, the fan agreed they should not apply for a role.

“Anyone who is actively going out and interviewing for this job is not a good housewife,” the fan tweeted.

In response, Simpson confirmed she did not apply for a job.

“I was asked by a casting director for the show to audition. So I did,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Simpson went head-to-head with Gunvalson on Twitter on a number of occasions during the airing of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and during one particular feud, Simpson accused Gunvalson of mistreating her after she refused to turn on Kelly Dodd.

In response to the allegation, Gunvalson slammed Simpson as a liar and denied ever suggesting that Simpson turn against Dodd, saying that when it came to Dodd, the issues she had with her were between the two of them, not the two of them and Simpson. Gunvalson also said she and Simpson never spoke about Dodd.