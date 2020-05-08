Carmen Electra Sizzles In Black Zip-Up Corset: ‘All The Best’

Carmen Electra treated her Instagram fans to a sexy photograph of herself while wishing them well during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the black and white photo, Carmen stood amid various leafy plants and trees. She wore a black zip-up corset that she wore slightly unzipped to reveal a big peek of her ample cleavage, which pushed out above the garment’s neckline. It looked like the model paired the lingerie-inspired top with a pair of black panties, but the plants mostly hid them.

Carmen wore her highlighted hair in tousled curls, which fell around her face and over her shoulders, partially obscuring her chest. She held one hand on the side of her hair, and it looked like she had a light-colored manicure on her long fingernails. The TV personality appeared to have heavy eye makeup and long eyelashes on her mostly closed eyes, and her lips also seemed to be painted with some type of lipstick. She held her mouth open, which showed off her straight teeth and a hint of her tongue, which she kept inside her mouth.

In the caption, Carmen wished her Instagram followers well, and they shared the love right back at her. More than 9,600 Instagrammers hit the “like” button to show their support, and then at least 330 also took the time to leave an uplifting message for the former MTV star. The flame emoji featured heavily, indicating that viewers thought the shot was hot. Plus, many also sent their well-wishes to the model as most of the world continues to deal with COVID-19.

“What a hot lady one of my idols as well as dita Avon tease. Hope you’re a good girl!” wrote one devotee who included a heart and thumbs up emoji.

“How nice to see how the years do not pass by you, you are just as beautiful as 20 years ago! Greetings from a Spanish fan of yours!” a second Instagrammer praised.

“Why this photo makes me feel naughty? I really want to share something like that with somebody…” wondered a third person.

“Same for you, Ms. Electra. Thanks for always not only being this electrifying high octane woman but also for all of the interactions… have a great weekend, beautiful!” a fourth fan declared.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Carmen shared a throwback photo of herself with former Chicago Bulls basketball player Dennis Rodman during the time that they dated. Rodman and Carmen appeared in ESPN’s The Last Dance.