Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s Dying To Collaborate With Rihanna Following Beyonce Remix

Megan Thee Stallion has one more megastar to collaborate with at some point in her career.

The Houston native is currently one of the most popular female rappers in the industry. Since receiving a burst of fame last year for hits like “Big Ole Freak” and “Hot Girl Summer,” she’s worked with several big names in music. Her current list of music partners includes Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, and Khalid to name a few. However, her latest collaboration with Beyonce for the remix to her hit “Savage” is solidifying her growing impact.

Dazed recently sat down with Megan as she dished about certain topics. In addition to opening up about how the quarantine life has been for her, Megan was asked if there are any famous musicians she’s still itching to work with. Initially, Meg said she’s made songs with so many well-known artists that she doesn’t see herself needing to collaborate with anyone else. After being asked about Rihanna, she gushed about the idea of creating music with the multitalented star.

“Rihanna is that girl, and I always wear Fenty,” Megan shared. “So, oh my God, that would blow my mind! If I could collab with Rihanna, I would honestly be super happy.”

If Megan and Rihanna did work together in the future, the collaboration would be an exciting treat for both of their fan bases. As many of Rihanna’s supporters know, she’s been working on other projects and is seemingly putting less work into her music. Her last album, Anti, was released back in 2016. However, she’s slowly returning to music as a featured artist. In March, Rihanna lent her voice to PARTYNEXTDOOR’s song “BELIEVE IT.”

In addition to discussing a possible partnership with Rihanna, Megan discussed her current viral track. Last week, she and Beyonce’s song caught the attention of their fans. The money earned from the song goes directly to helping Houston residents with coronavirus relief. Megan, who signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation last year, said it was her team who told her Beyonce wanted to work on the remix. She said she was in shock initially and was told to work on another verse. One week later, Megan heard their song for the first time.

“When I heard it, I was like, ‘This is really Beyonce! Like, this is really Beyonce. Do y’all know that this is really Beyonce?!”‘ Megan remembered.

The collaboration also made Megan emotional, which she shared on social media. She shared with her fans how happy she was to have the opportunities she’s had early in her career. Audiences first learned of the artist around 2018.