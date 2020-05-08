Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Tight Spandex & Purple Sweatshirt

Larsa Pippen wowed fans with a sexy new update in which she rocked a pair of tight spandex. The mother of four added the shot to her feed this afternoon, and it’s garnering rave reviews from her 1.9 million fans already.

The photo captured Pippen posing in the center of a doorway. She rested one arm on the side of a metal frame and threw up a peace sign with her other hand. Pippen did not tag her exact location in the post, but she appeared to be in her gorgeous Southern California home, which is the frequent backdrop for her social media photos. A portion of her pool was able to be seen in the window’s reflection.

In the caption, she made sure to credit retailer PrettyLittleThing for the sexy and casual outfit.

Her top boasted a gorgeous purple hue that complemented her flawless complexion. It also possessed a crew neck top and sat baggy on her arms and stomach. The oversized top fell to her hips, and it appeared as though she tucked up the bottom to expose more of her lower half.

Pippen’s bottoms were far more revealing than her top was. They were constructed of tight gray fabric that clung to every inch of her figure — accentuating her fit thighs and tiny waist and midsection. The garment had the PrettyLittleThing logo patterned throughout its body. The piece hit a few inches above Pippen’s knee and exposed a small portion of her sculpted legs.

She opted to go jewelry-free for her casual day at home. Yet, the 45-year-old added plenty of glam to her casual look, including a bold face of makeup that highlighted her beautiful features. She appeared to have a decent amount of makeup on her eyes, including brow filler, mascara, and a small dusting of eye shadow. It also looked as if Pippen dusted her cheeks with a light pink blush before finishing off her look with a matte lipstick. She styled her caramel-highlighted tresses with a sleek middle part, and several curls fell down the frame of her face and behind her back.

It wasn’t long before fans started to flood the post with love in the form of likes and comments. In a few hours, the post earned over 8,000 likes and 117 comments.

“Good morning, beautiful how are you today!!” one fan commented with a few sun emoji.

“I wanna sing drake songs to you,” another fan wrote.

“Good morning beautiful, may your day be as beautiful and amazing as you are,” a third fan commented.