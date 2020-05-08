Ana Paula Saenz Wears A See-Through Bra In Racy New Photo

Ana Paula Saenz showed off her voluptuous physique in a recent Instagram post. Since the quarantine period has started, she has been posting several jaw-dropping snaps on her account. In today’s upload, the Mexican model posed seductively and flaunted her ample assets in a see-through bra.

For the update, Ana decided to take the photo inside her room. She appeared to use her front camera to take the sultry picture. She stood in the middle of the frame and angled her hip to the side, showing a glimpse of her curvy booty to viewers. She grabbed the tip of her hair with her right hand as she looked straight into the lens and gave a serious look. Behind her, the curtains in the windows were closed, so natural lighting was blocked. She appeared to have used a ring light for the picture that perfectly illuminated her killer curves.

The 21-year-old sported barely-there black lingerie set from Fashion Nova. The top was made of sheer material. Her perky breasts were visible from underneath the see-through piece, but she censored the area. Otherwise, she would be violating Instagram’s strict no-nude policy. The undergarment had no underwire, but only a thick band that provided support. It also boasted additional straps highlighting her bust.

The garter belt seemed attached to the bra and made up of narrow straps that clung to her toned midsection. The shot did not show her full bottoms, but it appeared to be sheer with tiny lace details. As it was just as revealing as the bra, the model made sure to only show the top part.

For the occasion, Ana decided to wear a full face of makeup. The application consisted of a full-coverage foundation, filled-in eyebrows, berry-toned eyeshadow, and several coats of mascara. She also added bronzer and nude lipstick. For her accessories, she wore her usual gold necklace and a bangle — which was almost not visible in the shot.

In the caption, she wrote about her decision to “wear makeup.” She also tagged Fashion Nova and Fashion Nova Men in both the post and the photo.

Ana’s latest social media share amassed more than 15,400 likes and over 250 comments. Her online admirers flocked to the comments section and dropped messages, complimenting her beauty. Some others raved about her sheer display of skin.

“The best chick on Instagram,” one of her fans commented.

“You don’t need makeup, you are cute without it,” wrote another admirer.

“You are beautiful either way! What an amazing body,” added a third social media user.