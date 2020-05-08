Daisy Keech Reveals Lace Bra Under Lowered Shirt In Stunning New Photo

Daisy Keech stunned many of her 4.1 million Instagram fans on Friday, May 8, with her most recent post. The model took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning photo of herself in a revealing outfit that teased her chest.

The photo showed Keech in an open field amid knee-high wild vegetation. She faced the camera, cocking her hips to one side, in a way that accentuated the natural curves of her body. Keech looked at the camera straight-on with fierce eyes and lips slightly pouted, for a seductive look. She took one hand to her temple as she held a small branch in the other.

Keech rocked a gray checkered flannel shirt, which she wore off her right shoulder. She tied its front just below her chest, exposing her tight stomach. The lowered part of the shirt exposed Keech’s chest, revealing she wore a white bra in lace, which added a semi sheer effect to the garment. It had thin straps adorned with a delicate bow just below the shoulder.

A small orange butterfly sat on Keech’s exposed breast, adding a beautiful detail to the photo. On her lower body, she had on a pair of light-washed jeans with distressed details on the thighs.

Her blond hair was partially tied back while strands flew over to the right with the wind.

In the caption, Keech simply included a butterfly emoji.

In under an hour of going live, the photo has attracted more than 176,000 likes and upwards of 1,200, proving to have been an immediate hit with her fans. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the photo shoot and to shower Keech with compliments.

“Pretty girl,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a blue butterfly emoji.

“Aw daisy, i loveee thiss,” replied another one, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Ur amazing,” a third fan chimed in, adding a pleading eyes emoji and a growing pink heart after the reply.

“Perfect face, perfect body,” added another fan, pairing the message with a heart-eyes emoji and a couple of hearts.

