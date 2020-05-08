Emily Ratajkwoski Looks Striking In See-Through Lace Blue Teddy

Emily Ratajkowski gave her 26.2 million Instagram followers a pleasant surprise on Friday afternoon when she shared a sexy new photograph of herself wearing a see-through lace blue teddy. Her outfit left very little to the imagination, revealing her breasts and nipples to the camera from beneath the thin, sheer material.

Emily looked quite striking in her latest upload. She stood in front of a white archway and positioned her body at a slight angle while facing the camera head-on. She parted her lips and gazed intensely into the lens. Her dark hair was tousled and pushed back, tumbling down her back. Emily accessorized her barely-there garment with chunky dangly earrings.

Her spaghetti-strap one-piece had a plunging neckline adorned with lacy frill that flattered her chest and cleavage. Her fans were treated to an eyeful of her ample bosom.

It appeared she went for a flirty look with her makeup, using dark pink lip liner and light pink lipstick to make her lips look lush and kissable. She also looked to be wearing bright pink blush, and it seemed like she tried to create an intense smoldering look for her eye makeup, using winged eyeliner and smudged eyeshadow to perfect the vibe. As a finishing touch, Emily looked to have sculpted her brows into high arches.

She added a simple shooting star emoji to her caption and did not indicate where the photograph was taken or who took it. However, recent posts from the Gone Girl actress have been photographed by her husband while they are stuck at home amid the lockdown. He likely snapped this picture, too.

The 28-year-old’s post was well-received by her many admirers. In less than three hours, her latest Instagram share racked up over 735,000 likes. Hundreds of her fans poured into her comments section to compliment her appearance. They used words like “breathtaking” and “flawless” to praise her.

“Sweet Jesus..so Gorgeous,” said one fan, inserting three drooling emoji to their remark.

“Love the attitude of going braless,” wrote another social media user.

“Not since Brigitte Bardot has there been such an iconic beauty as you are…” complimented a third admirer.

“Your so beautiful you make me cry,” chimed in a fourth contributor.

A few days ago, Emily shared two stunning black-and-white snapshots taken by her husband. In them, she went topless beneath an open blazer that revealed a hint of her cleavage and her shapely shoulders. Her post garnered more than 672,000 likes.