Katie Bell Flaunts Her Figure In A White Polka Dot Bikini: ‘Change Your Perspective’

Katie Bell slayed in a skimpy little outfit for a racy Instagram post this week. The model flashed her enviable curves while encouraging her followers to change their perspective on things.

In the sexy snap, Katie looked like a brunette bombshell as she rocked a tiny white bikini with a black polka dot pattern on it. The top featured thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also clung tightly to her ample bust while flaunting her cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and showcased her long, lean legs in the process. Katie’s flat tummy and rock hard abs could also be seen in the photo. She accessorized the style with a gold chain and pendant around her neck and a pair of small earrings.

Katie stood with her hip pushed to the side one arm resting on her hip. She placed her other hand on a white table behind her for balance while wearing a sultry stare on her face.

Katie’s long, dark brown hair was parted to the side and styled in loose strands the were tucked behind her ear and fell down her back.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemingly included thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She also appeared to sport a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She looked to complete the application with pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink tint on her full lips.

Katie’s over 2 million followers fell in love with the post. The pic has garnered more than 128,000 likes since its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,100 messages for her to read.

“You’re so beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Hottest girl on the gram luv you,” remarked another.

“You are absolutely stunning,” a third social media user gushed.

“You become more beautiful every day, all this beauty is really admirable You really are this angel,” a fourth person stated.

The model’s fans have gotten used to seeing her show some skin in tiny outfits as she poses seductively for the camera. She’s usually seen rocking plunging tops, scanty lingerie, and more in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie got the pulses of her followers racing earlier this week when she donned a revealing red crop top and a pair of sexy denim shorts. To date, that post has raked in more than 138,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.