Demi Rose Stuns In A Plunging Silk Robe

Once again, Demi Rose wowed her 13.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post. This time, the buxom brunette shared a two-photo slideshow of herself rocking a sexy bathrobe that showed off some serious skin. The robe was a cream color with black, lace piping.

In the first picture, Demi sat on a mustard yellow couch, one leg crossed over the other. She looked directly at the camera, a close-mouthed smile on her face. Her mouth was turned up at the corners, her cheeks glowing. She tilted her head slightly.

Demi held a gold-striped coffee cup in her hands, touching her bare knee. Her furry dog sat next to her, curled up.

The shortie robe clung to Demi’s curves, its silky fabric adding to the seductive nature of the ensemble. The neckline of the sultry garment cut so low that her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage were on full display. The robe was so short that it gave her fans a full view of her tanned thighs.

Demi stretched out across the sofa in the second image. This picture was taken from a higher angle than the first, allowing viewers to get the full scope of her outfit. The robe was tied at the waist. The sleeves billowed out from her elbows. She pressed one hand into the couch while the other raked through her roots.

The British model wore her long, chocolate locks parted in the middle, and they cascaded down one shoulder in a tumble of voluminous curls.

She wore small, diamond studs in her ears. Her long nails were lacquered with a lavender polish.

Demi’s dark brows arched high over her honey brown eyes. Her feathery lashes curled upwards in dramatic fashion. They appeared to be swiped with black mascara.

Her cheekbones popped, seemingly highlighted and brushed with bronzer. She appeared to wear a rosy gloss on her plump pout.

Demi’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model in praise and compliments.

“Omg ur soo pretty,” gushed a fan.

“So hot,” complimented another social media user, adding three flame emoji.

“Perfect,” wrote a third follower.

“So so adorable and beautiful,” shared a fourth person.

The Instagram set racked up more than 114,000 likes and over 1,200 comments in one hour.

In addition to her latest racy post, Demi Rose also shared several videos on her Instagram story of herself wearing a skintight red dress that showcased all of her assets and flaunted her hourglass figure.