Tinashe Lays Down In A Field Wearing White Miniskirt For Latest Instagram Update

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. Along with the snaps, she shared an encouraging message to some of her followers who may be experiencing trauma during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “All Hands on Deck” songstress stunned in a stripey multicolored tank top with thin straps. The attire displayed her decolletage and was paired with a white miniskirt that fell way above her knees and showed off her legs. Tinashe wore the ensemble with Nike sneakers that had their signature tick logo printed on them. The singer sported some of her dark long hair loose and straight and the rest of it braided with sheer beads. She pulled her locks up in a high ponytail and appeared to have a natural makeup look going on. Tinashe wrapped a necklace around her neck and opted for no other visible accessories.

She posted four images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was captured sitting down in a field filled with orange flowers. Tinashe sat up while resting both hands behind her. She stretched one leg out in front and crossed the other underneath. She was photographed from a higher up angle looking down where her hair appeared to be blowing in the wind.

In the next slide, Tinashe laid down on the grass in between the flowers. She raised both hands to her hair and looked down with a huge smile.

In the third frame, Tinashe curled her feet up and stretched her arm above her head. She was caught from the side, which helped showcase her stunning profile.

In the fourth and final pic, she shared a close-up of the orange flowers that covered the field.

For her caption, Tinashe expressed that she and many other people are experiencing a little bit of trauma and loss during the coronavirus pandemic. The 27-year-old explained that she is aware that it can be draining but encouraged fans to hang in there.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 51,000 likes and over 470 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.8 million followers.

“You absolute beauty, dream lady,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Pretty young thing,” another devotee shared.

“This post has made my day, thank you!” remarked a third fan.

“Those flowers are as beautiful as you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Tinashe is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. Earlier this week, she shared numerous new selfies of herself wearing a gray tank and a multicolored headscarf.