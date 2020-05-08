Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Killer Physique In New Workout Video

Yanet Garcia, who has been dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” has spent the last few months focusing on building a fitness empire and she is urging others to join her in her latest Instagram post. The video that Yanet uploaded on Friday afternoon shows her in a number of different workout ensembles while doing a variety of exercises and it looks like this is inspiring quite a few of her dedicated followers.

The caption of Yanet’s post was written mostly in Spanish, but the message was clear. In her opinion, not having access to a gym is no excuse to avoid working out. Of course, she happens to have what she believes is the perfect alternative and she directed people to her new home-training workout plan.

This video clip starts with Yanet wearing a royal blue set of workout gear as she exercises outdoors. The skintight leggings and workout bra showcase Yanet’s fit physique and she is filmed raising her arms up over her head as she looks up toward the sky.

The clip quickly jumps to showing Yanet wearing a burgundy set of leggings and a matching one-shoulder workout bra. She is shown working out indoors in this case, demonstrating some crunches and free weight exercises.

As the video progresses, Yanet is shown in both of those outfits multiple times as well as a mint green ensemble and a patterned gray set. Throughout the clip, a casual Yanet is edited in explaining that she has created a new home workout plan specifically for those who are wanting to stay safe inside at home.

These snippets show Yanet looking cozy and comfortable, her long, dark tresses tucked up under a black baseball cap. She appears to be standing and sitting near her kitchen and she’s wearing a baggy black sweatshirt.

The various glimpses of Yanet doing her workouts include a few smiles, giggles, and hip wiggles, and even a hair toss at one point. It looks as if Yanet’s fans loved this compilation of the Mexican native’s workout routines, as the clip quickly garnered a lot of engagement.

Yanet’s new video received more than 77,000 views within the first couple of hours, along with dozens of comments.

“Glorious look,” wrote one follower.

Good video you are on fire,” detailed a fan.

“Body goals,” someone else noted.

“You look amazing girl,” praised another follower.

While some of these workout ensembles have been featured in previous Instagram posts, this plan and mixture of shots seem brand-new. By the looks of things, Yanet’s followers are going to be eager to give this one a try.