Laura Amy Rocks Scandalous Cut-Out Swimsuit & Blond Wig In Racy Instagram Upload

Laura Amy floored her Instagram followers with a hot swimsuit look on Friday, rocking an ultra-revealing white one-piece and a sexy blond wig. The Australian fitness model, who is a natural brunette, flaunted her gym-honed midriff in a scandalously cut-out number that was missing almost the entire midsection. The racy bathing suit bared more than her waist and abs, flashing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob. Her ash-blond tresses caused quite the sensation as well, although some followers remarked that her raven, waist-long tresses suited her better than the long bob she showcased in her latest upload.

Laura looked fierce in the daring attire — which bore a Polly Swim label, as indicated in her caption. She also seemed to be loving the new hairstyle, exuding confidence and sex appeal as she modeled the look for her audience. Snapped in the kitchen of her new Sydney apartment, where she has been shooting plenty of her Instagram updates while in quarantine, the model struck a sassy pose while standing in front of the island counter. She cocked a hip to the side and parted her legs, fixing the camera with a smoldering gaze as she provocatively tugged on her swimsuit.

The one-piece was a high-cut design that showed off her hips and thighs, and boasted a square neckline that would have displayed her cleavage had her sleek locks not been in the way. The swimsuit appeared to feature a single shoulder strap, which was ornate with a chic knot. The detail matched the thin side strap on the same side of her bottoms, which Laura flirtatiously pulled up to expose her slender hip.

The photo captured her from the thigh up, giving fans an eyeful of her hourglass curves. Followers also noticed her perfect, bronzed tan, taking to the comments section to praise the Aussie beauty for her stunning glow.

“You make me wanna go from a pale a** chick to a tan a** beauty,” quipped one Instagram user, adding a LOL emoji followed by a heart-eyes and heart emoji.

Laura went full glam for the shot, sporting an elegant winged eyeliner that highlighted her stirring gaze. Her makeup application also appeared to include a subtle, skin-toned eyeshadow, which was coordinated with a matte nude lipstick. The 28-year-old spruced up the look with a bit of bling, wearing her usual gold bangle bracelet and a thin choker necklace. Her hair brushed over her decolletage, calling attention to her stylish pendant, which seemed to be sporting the letter “L” in Gothic font.

The model captioned her photo with a pair of white heart emoji that seemingly mirrored the color of her swimsuit. The upload reeled in a great response from her fans, who clicked the like button more than 13,500 times and left close to 300 messages under the pic. Followers complimented Laura’s incredible physique, while also expressing their admiration for her eye-popping swimwear.

“Great body,” penned one person, who also added a clapping-hands emoji.

“Always in great shape,” read another comment, trailed by a flexed-biceps emoji encased within a pair of fire emoji.

“Loving the white lovely,” wrote a third Instagrammer, leaving a long string of fire, heart, and growing-heart emoji.