Former Donald Trump Challenger Evan McMullin Likens Supporting The President To Stockholm Syndrome

While it’s usually President Donald Trump taking aim at his personal and political rivals via pointed jabs on Twitter, a former independent presidential candidate who sought to keep him out of the White House and provide conservative-leaning voters with an alternative choice back in 2016 just fired back at the president and his supporters.

Evan McMullin — who ran against Trump in the previous general election and has continued to be a vocal critic of the president and a proponent for impeachment — hit Trump on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the massive death totals and the rise in unemployment resulting from the spread of coronavirus via Twitter. He also took a shot at Trump supporters by saying that the U.S. seemingly has a “Stockholm syndrome pandemic” as well.

“It’s remarkable that even as we approach 100,000 American deaths and unemployment rates not seen since the Great Depression, some still want to give Trump a pass despite his obvious incompetence throughout this crisis. It’s as though we have a Stockholm syndrome pandemic as well.”

Stockholm syndrome is, of course, defined as a condition where hostages actually develop a psychological allegiance to their captors during captivity. McMullin’s inference is that Trump’s base remains firmly devoted to him as commander-in-chief in spite of questionable action on his part. Trump critics and medical experts have pointed to the president’s decision to push reopening the American economy at large amid the continued spread of coronavirus as a major faux pas.

As reported by The Inquisitr, a Yale scientist stated via Twitter that Trump’s reopening plans are “awfully close to a genocide.”

The president has also been taken to task for erroneous statements made in relation to the ongoing pandemic in the past. As relayed by Business Insider, Trump claimed again on Wednesday that the virus would simply “disappear.” He made similar remarks shortly after COVID-19 began to spread in the U.S. and the country has subsequently seen the number of confirmed cases soar past 1.2 million, while more than 73,000 people have died per the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control.

Thursday saw 25,253 new cases and nearly 2,500 deaths related to coronavirus infection, according to CDC statistics.

For his part, McMullin has been one of the more engaged individuals in the anti-Trump movement. The 44-year-old former CIA operative established Stand Up Republic in 2017, a group that focuses on defending democratic norms, constitutionalism and civic involvement. He has penned multiple op-eds criticizing the president on the group’s web site, including an April 24 article titled “Trump Failed The 3AM Crisis.”