Kristin Cavallari Reportedly ‘Never Had A Problem’ With Jay Cutler Not Working Prior To Their Split

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler‘s impending divorce reportedly had nothing to do with his career choices.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Cavallari and Cutler filed for divorce back in April after seven years of marriage. Since the two announced their breakup, multiple reports have shed light on what caused them to end their relationship. Some have hinted that Cavallari had enough of Cutler’s infidelity during their marriage. Others have alleged that Cutler was mentally and emotionally abusive toward his wife.

According to Us Weekly, Cutler’s decision to stop working after he retired wasn’t one of the reasons the couple is currently separated. Back in 2017, the NFL star left the Chicago Bears and started a job as a sportscaster with Fox Sports. He briefly went back to the NFL after signing a $10 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. After playing for one season, Cutler left football for good and opted not to get another job.

A source close to Cavallari revealed that she wasn’t upset with Cutler for not working. Although rumors swirled that she resented her husband, they are reportedly far from the truth about her real feelings.

“Kristin never had a problem with him retiring,” the insider dished. “She didn’t find him unmotivated or lazy.”

Additionally, the source claims that Cavallari was fully supportive of Cutler returning to play for the Miami Dolphins. She reportedly felt his decision to take the large salary was a perfect opportunity for him and their family.

“He took the Miami Dolphins job because it was a lot of money and way more money than sports broadcasting. Why would he not take that?” they said. “She never criticized him about not working or not working hard enough. She didn’t care.”

While Cavallari wasn’t concerned with how her husband made his money, their financial issues allegedly did come up. During their marriage, she reportedly felt Cutler was hiding some of his income from her. However, Cavallari could never prove if her suspicions were true.

After several years of dating, Cavallari and Cutler got married in June 2013. They went on to have three children together — sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. Shortly after they announced their plans to divorce, the two got into a feud over who would have custody of their children. Cavallari reportedly sought full custody of the children while she moves to Los Angeles. Cutler reportedly wanted the children to remain in their Nashville, Tennessee, home. Earlier this week, the exes reached a small agreement in their custody battle. Both parties are now required to split their time with the kids evenly until another agreement is reached.