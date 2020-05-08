Ex-‘RHOC’ Stars Vicki Gunvalson And Tamra Slam Kyle Richards For Acting Tame On ‘RHOBH,’ Despite Huge Paycheck

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge took aim at Kyle Richards on Instagram earlier this week.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge took aim at Kyle Richards during a live Instagram chat with their fans and followers on Tuesday in honor of the Cinco De Mayo holiday.

After first slamming The Real Housewives of New York City cast member Ramona Singer for acting as if she was the one who started the franchise even though The Real Housewives of Orange County started with Gunvalson years prior, Gunvalson slammed Richards, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for being “kind of vanilla.”

“I don’t see any conflict. I just see her like, playing the safe lane always,” Gunvalson explained, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb on May 7.

Richards has been appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show began airing and is currently the only remaining original cast member of the series. As fans may know, she and Lisa Vanderpump both held that title through season nine but Richards claimed it as her own after Vanderpump quit the show last June.

That said, despite the fact that Richards has maintained her full-time position on the show, Gunvalson doesn’t seem to think that she’s earning her keep when it comes to her position on the reality show and Judge appeared to agree with her former co-star’s sentiments before pointing out that she may be onto something with her tame ways.

“Well, she’s still got her million dollar paycheck,” Judge said.

Although Judge didn’t specify what she meant about her comment about Richards’ massive paycheck, she seemed to give a nod to the fact that both she and Gunvalson, who were always in the midst of drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County, lost their full-time positions on the show in recent years, with Gunvalson being demoted in 2019 ahead of Season 14 and Judge being offered a part-time position for the series’ upcoming 15th season, which she declined.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson and Judge began filming their own series earlier this year following the Real Housewives of Orange County demotions as the rest of the cast, including Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, started production on Season 15.

“I personally, feel so much closer to everyone that I’m filming with this season than I did last season,” Windham-Burke said of the new dynamic between the ladies during an interview with Us Weekly magazine. “It just made it a lot easier to open up to everyone because everyone was sort of finding their place again.”