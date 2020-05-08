Abby Rao Sizzles In Sizzling Red Bodysuit In Recent Instagram Snap

Abby Rao teased her 1.8 million Instagram followers earlier this week when she took to the photo-sharing app to post a series of snaps of herself clad in a smoldering outfit that did her curves nothing but favors.

The three-photo slideshow captured the Instagram model in a bodysuit in a red tone that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion and platinum blond hair. The suit had thin straps that were placed over her shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that dipped into her chest. The triangles of the front of the garment were wide apart, allowing Rao to showcase her ample cleavage. The suit was made of a stretchy fabric, which clung to her torso, outlining her slim midsection.

The suit’s lower half was visible because Rao lowered her bottoms for her shoot, revealing it boasted high-cut legs that bared a bit of her hips. On her lower body, she had on a pair of Calvin Klein pants with a white waistband in white with the brand’s logo printed in black. The pants were black and featured orange patterns that looked like stylish stains.

She wore her hair parted on the left and styled down in straight strands. Rao posed indoors as she sat over the back of a white couch, placing one leg on either side. The shoot was captured by PIERSONX in Beverly Hills, California, according to the tag and geotag paired with the post.

The post garnered more than 205,000 likes and upwards of 2,000 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the pictures and to shower Rao with compliments.

“BEAUTIFUL,” one fan raved, adding a heart-eyes emoji after the words.

“Imagine being this beautiful, couldn’t relate,” replied another user, including a pleading eyes and a crying emoji at the end of the comment.

“[S]o fire,” a third one chimed in, trailing the words with fire, a pink double heart and a cat with heart eyes emoji.

“[P]erfect angel,” added another fan, following the comment with several pink double heart and red heart emoji.

Rao often teases her fans with photos of herself in racy ensembles. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently shared another post in which she stunned in a mustard yellow bikini top. It boasted itty-bitty triangles that were placed wide apart to reveal more skin. The top had thins straps that tied behind her neck. She posed outside in front of a white wall with gray coverings as she shot a killer gaze at the camera, taking one hand to her face.