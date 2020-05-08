WWE News: Roman Reigns Reveals Real Reason For Taking Time Off

Roman Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since before WrestleMania 36, and he’s kept relatively quiet since then. However, the former Universal Champion recently broke his silence, revealing why he withdrew from WrestleMania and why he hasn’t been around in recent weeks.

Various reports stated that “The Big Dog” took a leave of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. He only just recently recovered from leukemia, meaning that his immune system isn’t in the strongest position to contend with COVID-19. However, according to the superstar, by way of TMZ Sports, it was family reasons that influenced his decision to back out of the event.

“A lot of people, they think that it was based off of my health and the history of my fight against leukemia but just talking to my doctors and stuff, I actually am fine and my immune system is good. We just had two newborn twins, twin boys. They’re eight weeks old so I had to make a decision for them.”

During the interview, Reigns also revealed that he misses WWE, but he didn’t give any indication as to when he could return to action. The superstar said that he must do right by his family before he can return to normality.

“I wanna be out there, I wanna get back to work, I wanna get back to normal but I just feel like I have an obligation not only to my family and myself but to my community.”

Reigns also said that his current absence is his way of proving to his family that he’ll always do right by them, as his “actions” are more significant than anything he could ever say. His priority is parenting at the moment, and he’s fine with that.

Reigns appears to be focused on family life for the time being, but the decision might not have pleased WWE officials. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the superstar is rumored to be in hot water with Vince McMahon, to the point that he’s been removed from video packages and his name is no longer being mentioned on WWE television.

His last-minute withdrawal from WrestleMania ended up causing one of the event’s marquee matches to be changed. Reigns was supposed to face Bill Goldberg for the Universal Championship, but he was replaced by Braun Strowman, who defeated the Hall of Famer.

WWE can always resurrect the Goldberg and Reigns feud at a later date, but the window may have passed now.