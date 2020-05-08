Anna Katharina Sizzles In Sheer Bikini In Beachside Snap

Anna Katharina gave her fans something to get excited about with her latest Instagram update. The model shared a couple of photos that featured her wearing a sheer bikini that did not leave much to the imagination.

Anna’s bikini was a powder blue color, which flattered her tan skin tone. The top had small triangle-shaped cups that left plenty of her cleavage exposed. It also had a small strap that wrapped around her chest under her breasts. The bottoms were incredibly small with thin side strings that sat low on her hips.

In the first shot, Anna was standing next to a building. The image captured her from the front at a slight side angle. She wore a long-sleeved, cropped sweater over the bikini. The top left her taut tummy exposed. She stood with one leg slightly forward, showing off her toned thigh and the curve of her bare hip.

Anna put her fabulous figure on display in the second photo, which saw her without the sweater. The model was standing on the beach. The picture captured her from the middle of her thighs up, giving her fans a nice look at her flawless figure. The angle of the snap showed plenty of her cleavage in the minuscule top. Her hands were behind her back as she tugged on the strings of her bottoms. The pose showed off her chiseled abs and toned thighs. Her shapely arms were also prominent. She wore a serious expression on her face as she looked down.

Anna wore her hair down in beachy waves. Her makeup application looked to include thick lashes, blush on her cheeks, and a rose shade on her lush lips.

The update was a hit, racking up more than 10,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Anna credited the photographer for his efforts. She also wrote that the bikini came from online retailer Revolve.

Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to give the post some love.

“Wow!!! Absolutely stunning. Perfection. Very best of IG ever,” gushed one admirer.

“Can only describe this with one word – Wow!” a second Instagram user commented.

“Anna I love your pictures. A natural beauty,” wrote a third follower.

“What a beautiful body! What an angel’s face!” a fourth fan agreed.

Anna has a body that seems to be made for bikinis. A quick scroll through her Instagram page suggests that she must own dozens of them in a variety of style and colors.