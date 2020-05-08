Christy Mack Sizzles In Black Latex Bodysuit

Christy Mack showed off her phenomenal body on Friday afternoon in a new Instagram upload that showed her rocking a sexy black latex bodysuit.

The 28-year-old wowed her 3.9 million Instagram followers with the provocative photograph. In it, she could be seen sitting on the end of a bed covered in a white sheet. Her bodysuit hugged her voluptuous figure but left her thick thighs uncovered, allowing her fans an eyeful of her glorious curves.

Christy’s tight outfit hardly contained her breasts, and she exposed lots of sideboob on either side of her body in the snap. Many of her colorful tattoos were also on display, including those on her arms, shoulder, and neck.

She opted to keep her look simple and sleek so that the focus remained on her sexy ensemble. Christy pulled her hair back in a tight updo and made a sultry expression at the camera, complete with pursed parted lips.

It appeared she used a peach-colored lip gloss to add extra shine to her full lips. It also looked like the model used several shimmery shades of eyeshadow on her lids alongside dark winged eyeliner. As a final touch, it seemed that she thickened her eyebrows and accentuated her cheekbones with a pink blush.

The stunner chose not to use Instagram’s geotag function for her post, but it looked like she snapped her selfie from inside a house, a framed photo of art was visible behind her head hanging on a plain white wall.

Even though it is only Friday, Christy referenced “#MackMonday” in her caption, treating her fans to an early photograph. Admirers flocked to her comments section to compliment her and express their enthusiasm over her choice in outfit. In less than an hour, her post garnered over 33,400 likes and close to 650 comments.

“Mack everyday of the week please,” requested one fan, emphasizing their point with a red heart emoji.

“Wow,this latex fashion is perfect for You,” gushed another person, trailing their remark with multiple emoji.

“Jeesus, almost fell off my chair when this popped to my face at my feed!!” exclaimed a third admirer.

“Since everyday feels the same in quarantine, why not every day be MackMonday? There’s no such thing as too much Mack,” chimed in a fourth contributor.

Earlier this week, Christy showed off her tatted body in navy blue lingerie that flattered her curves. Fans went wild over the pic, and it racked up more than 104,000 likes.