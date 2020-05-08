The Man Who Recorded The Video Of The Shooting Of Ahmaud Arbery Is Under Investigation

During a press conference on Friday, the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Vic Reynolds, announced that the man who recorded the cell-phone video of the shooting Ahmaud Arbery is also being investigated as part of the overall investigation into the incident, Buzzfeed News reported.

The video, which showed Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, chasing down and shooting Arbery was released last week. The video contradicted the version of the crime given to the police by the McMichaels, who said that Arbery was the aggressor and that the shooting had happened as a result of self-defense.

The video was not released by the man who filmed it, but by a Brunswick lawyer named Alan Tucker, according to Buzzfeed News. When Tucker released the video he made it clear that he was not representing anyone involved in the case, but that he released the video in the interest of “absolute transparency because my community was being ripped apart by erroneous accusations and assumptions.”

The man who took the video has been identified as William “Roddie” Bryan, per USA Today. A lawyer representing Arbery’s family, S. Lee Merritt, requested that Bryan be investigated as part of the overall investigation into the shooting.

Bryan is a neighbor of the McMichaels. According to Buzzfeed News, the police report about the shooting stated that Bryan pursued the McMichaels while they were chasing Arbery. The police report also stated that Bryan tried to prevent Arbery from getting away from the McMichaels. In the initial police report, Bryan is listed as a witness to the crime, not a suspect.

A lot of people have asked why I keep saying THREE suspects. Here is the third. Thanks @shaunking! Arrest all three of these men who conspired and murdered #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/oEFGzRhm0s — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) May 7, 2020

However, people close to Arbery and his family believe that Bryan was involved in the crime. In a tweet on Thursday, Merritt said that he has been talking about a third suspect in the shooting for some time and revealed that he believed Bryan was complicit in the shooting. He called for Bryan to be arrested for the crime as well. Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on Thursday evening and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

According to Buzzfeed News, Reynolds said at Friday’s press conference that after the GBI had reviewed the video of the shooting they determined “there’s more than sufficient probable cause for felony murder.” When asked if there would be any more arrests in the case, Reynolds responded that if the investigation yielded sufficient evidence for further arrests, they would be made.