White House On Whether Donald Trump Should Wear Mask Around WWII Veterans: ‘They Made The Choice To Come Here’

"They've chosen to put their nation first," Kayleigh McEnany said.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked on Friday whether or not President Donald Trump should have worn a face mask while visiting with elderly World War II veterans after his personal valet tested positive for COVID-19. In response, she said that the decision is up to the president, but the veterans “made the choice” meet with Trump.

“The President we saw go down to the WWII memorial with a group of seven American heroes all in their 90s. Did he give any consideration to wearing a mask given that his valet just tested positive and is with some of those in the most vulnerable population?” a video posted on Twitter by Vox journalist Aaron Rupar shows.

“This President is regularly tested. This president will make the decision as to whether to wear a mask or not,” she replied. “They made the choice to come here because they’ve chosen to put their nation first, they wanted to be with their Commander in Chief on this momentous day.”

She added that the president always put the safety of Americans first.

When asked how much exposure Trump had to his valet, she replied that the administration is following Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx’s recommendations to keep a 6-foot distance and to wipe down surfaces regularly. She reassured Americans that Trump is being kept protected.

McEnany cut off the press conference as a reporter asked whether the most important thing on the mind of the White House is the dropping of the Michael Flynn case while unemployment has skyrocketed and both Trump and Vice President Michael Flynn were exposed to people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Both Trump and Pence have faced criticism for not wearing masks and failing to follow the government’s guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19. The vice president recently visited a Mayo Clinic without wearing a mask, a move that he later said he shouldn’t have made.

Trump failed to wear a mask while visiting a Honeywell plant that is manufacturing masks. He reportedly believes that wearing a mask sends the wrong message to the American people and makes it appear as though he is concerned about the pandemic rather than getting the economy back on track. Sources say that he worries wearing a mask will harm his chances of getting re-elected in November.

The issue of whether or not to wear a mask has become a touchpoint in the culture wars over the coronavirus pandemic.