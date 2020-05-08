Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage And Curves In Revealing Lace Bikini

American bombshell Kara Del Toro spiced things up on social media after she posted a very sexy photo of herself on Friday, May 8. The beauty shared the post with her 1.5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it undoubtedly caught the attention of many.

The 26-year-old model was photographed outdoors while she laid out on a beach chair. Kara took center stage, posing directly in front of the camera. She exuded a sexy, yet relaxed vibe, as her arms rested on the chair behind her head and she smiled widely. She further averted the camera’s lens as she kept her eyes closed. Her long blonde and brunette hair was styled in loose waves as it fell down behind her back and over her left shoulder.

Kara appeared to have elevated the look with a full face of makeup. The application looked to include black eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, a shimmering eyeshadow, eyelash extensions, a nude lipstick, highlighter, and bronzer. Still, it was her killer curves that demanded the most attention in the snapshot, as she showed off her figure in a sexy two-piece bikini from Beach Bunny Swimwear.

The model’s bikini top, which was black and featured a lace design, tied around her neck as it left barely anything to the imagination. The swimwear bra’s tiny triangular cups particularly flaunted her full-figured assets as she spilled out, exposing an ample amount of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

Kara paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage. The tiny briefs showcased her curvaceous hips and thighs, meanwhile their high-waisted side straps drew attention to her tiny and flat midriff area.

The model finished the look off with several jewelry pieces that included hoop earrings and a necklace.

Kara did not include a geotag in the post but engaged with her followers in the post’s caption, greeting them.

The sultry image received a large amount of support from fans, amassing more than 22,000 likes in just 40 minutes. Additionally, more than 300 fans also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, looks, and bikini.

“So much heat,” one fan commented.

“Delicious,” a second user added.

“Nice body, nice smile,” chimed in a third fan.

“Too hot for Instagram,” a fourth admirer asserted.

Kara is known for posting sizzling snapshots of herself on social media. Just earlier today, she wowed fans in a revealing top with a plunging neckline, per The Inquisitr. The racy look garnered more than 37,000 likes so far.