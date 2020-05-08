WWE News: Lana Shares Real Thoughts On Rusev’s Release

Rusev is one of many former WWE superstars who lost their job during the company’s recent cutbacks, and many fans have voiced their frustrations over the popular babyface being let go. However, his real-life wife Lana — who left him as a part of a storyline on WWE television last year — hasn’t been sympathetic to the situation, and she opened up about the matter on her YouTube channel.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, the “Ravishing Russian” compared Rusev — and other superstars — being released to her favorite characters being written off of Grey’s Anatomy. While she understands that it’s upsetting for their fans to lose their favorite superstars, it’s all just part of the way business works.

However, Lana also suggested that “The Bulgarian Brute” deserved to be fired, even though she was likely just staying in character.

“I can assure all of you guys, not that I’m talking to Rusev every day or something like that, but I can assure you, that the man that I found in 2013 in NXT, discovered him, the man that climbed up the ladder in WWE, is made up of a lot (video cuts). Anyhoo, what does the “Ravishing Russian” Lana have to think about her ex-husband Rusev being fired? Karma’s a b*tch.”

This isn’t the first time that Lana has taken a dig at her ex-husband since he was released by the company. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she took a shot at the former United States Champion following his release. Lana has repeatedly claimed that Rusev mistreated her during his WWE career, and her latest comments also hint toward this reasoning for her dismissal over his firing.

Of course, it’s evident that Lana is continuing to sell the storyline which saw her leave Rusev for Bobby Lashley. Even though there have been rumors that her relationship with “The All Mighty” could be coming to an end soon, they are still a couple on WWE television.

Lana signed a new long-term contract with WWE last year, so it makes sense for her to continue to attack Rusev. She is one of the foremost heels on Monday Night Raw, and it’s her job to upset the WWE Universe. This will undoubtedly result in her gaining some more heat from the fan base.

Rusev reportedly wasn’t happy in WWE prior to leaving either, so he probably doesn’t mind his wife disparaging him to boost her own career. “The Bulgarian Brute” is rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling after his 90-day non-compete clause is over, and he’ll be looking forward to beginning the next stage of his wrestling career.