Denise Richards Claps Back At Kyle Richards’ ‘Ragamuffin’ Diss By Posting Sexy Photos From Her Modeling Days

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star takes a nostalgic look at her glamorous life after her co-star calls her a 'not nice' name.

Denise Richards is clapping back after her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards called her a “ragamuffin” on the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show.

Following Kyle’s on-camera diss, Denise, 49, hit back on Instagram by posting shots from her days as a model when she posed for Esquire, Elle, GQ, Lucire, Cosmopolitan, and more. The cover girl is seen in a variety of poses and bikini shots in the slideshow of highlights from her modeling career. In the caption to the post, Denise also referenced Kyle’s “ragamuffin” comment.

Fans and celebrity friends, including Denise’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Garcelle Beauvais and Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute, reacted to the Bravo beauty’s killer clap back.

“Most gorgeous ragamuffin ever,” one fan wrote to Denise.

“YASSSSSSSSS!!!!!! Ain’t no ragamuffin here! Just a girl comfortable in her own body!!” another added.

“If ragamuffin she means you haven’t altered your face over the years….then you carry on with your ragamuffin self,” a third fan chimed in.

“If this is what a ragamuffin looks like, the rest of us are screwed,” another follower wrote.

Other commenters accused Kyle of being jealous of Denise.

Kyle later apologized to Denise in a comment to her post, as captured by the Instagram page Comments By Bravo.

The RHOBH veteran wrote that there is no doubt that Denise is “beautiful” and admitted that she was not her best self that night. Kyle explained that Denise, who is known for her casual style, has herself said she doesn’t get the “glam” thing.

“With that said, I still regret that comment… My apologies,” Kyle wrote.

On Twitter, Kyle also admitted that what she said about Denise was “not nice” and explained that “ragamuffin” was a word her mom used to say when she was “messy” looking as a child. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted that the combination of “margaritas, exhaustion & emotions” at Denise’s dinner party brought out the worst in her.

The drama originally took place last fall – but only aired this week on the Bravo reality show– as Denise hosted an outdoor pizza dinner for the Real Housewives cast and other friends. At one point, Kyle talked about Denise behind her back and called her the throwback term that usually refers to someone dressed down in raggedy clothes.

Denise is often seen wearing jeans, t-shirts, and tanks on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During a cast trip to the Bahamas during her first season, she was even surprised by how dressed up her co-stars were, per Bravo.com.

“I was just not expecting everyone to be so f*cking fancy,” Denise admitted at the time.

Still, the Bravo beauty certainly knows how to glam it up when she needs to, as can be seen in her stunning modeling shots.

Promos for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills show that Demise will butt heads with her co-stars later this season. The “Wild Things” star is reportedly is not speaking to most of the cast after she suddenly stopped filming with them back in December.